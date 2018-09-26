Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Finally Make Their Red Carpet Debut After 2 Years Of Dating

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom turned heads on Sept. 26 when they stepped out on a red carpet together for the first time since their on-again, off-again relationship over the past two years.

Katy Perry, 33, and Orlando Bloom, 41, were all smiles when they happily made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Sept. 26 and it was adorable! The sweet couple looked gorgeous for the event too. Katy wore a nude colored fitted dress with silver sequined sleeves and Orlando chose a black blazer over a white button down shirt and matching black pants.

The stunning appearance by Katy and Orlando doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how close these two seem to be getting lately. Although they broke up for a period of time before reconciling, it’s clear to see that this time they seem closer than they’ve ever been. They were seen out and about together this summer when they went to a restaurant in London and things got pretty cozy.

In addition to the happiness seen in their casual and work outings, a source close to Orlando confirmed that things are getting more serious with the couple. “Orlando is doing well,” the source told People. “He is still very happy with Katy. This has been an amazing year for their relationship. It was like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point. Orlando is very excited about his life with Katy,” the insider said. “It definitely seems like they could have a future together.”

We can’t wait to see more of Orlando and Katy’s moments together. We always love seeing loving couples whenever there’s a chance and appearing on the red carpet at a public event is definitely proof that the actor and singer are confident in their relationship.