Katie Holmes, 39, Shows Off Her Toned Arms During Cute Bike Ride Date With Jamie Foxx, 50 — See Pics

Hope you got your tickets, because it’s time for Katie Holmes’s gun show! While biking with Jamie Foxx, she flaunted her buff arms while in a sexy white tank top!

Whatever she’s doing – be it bicep curls or plank tops – Katie Holmes’s arms look good! The guns were on full display when the 39-year-old actress joined Jamie Fox, 50, for a bike ride in Marietta, Georgia on Sept. 24, according to Daily Mail. After the couple was spotted pulling up inside a black Mercedes-Benz SUV, they got out and switched to a more eco-friendly mode of transportation. From there, Jamie and Katie got a good workout while going on a sweet date together. Click here to see pictures of Katie’s arms during her bike ride date.

If you’re curious how they were able to fit Jamie, Katie, a driver and a trio of bicycles inside one SUV, it’s simple: Katie had to sit on Jamie’s lap! Though, after dating on the DL for years, these two are comfortable with getting up close and personal. The pair was spotted getting their sweat on earlier in September, as Jamie and Katie hit up a gym in Atlanta together. Add in the pictures of the two smiling together while leaving his Atlanta hotel on Sept. 18, and any rumors of a breakup have been officially squashed.

Jamie is in Atlanta shooting Just Mercy, a film about civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, as he “recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free,” according to IMDB. Jamie has been tagged to play Walter McMillian, and he’ll star opposite Brie Larson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and the man portraying Bryan, Michael B. Jordan.

Maybe the next time Katie heads down to Atlanta, she’ll bring Suri Cruise with her? The daughter of Katie and Tom Cruise, 56, reportedly wants to be an actor. While her relationship with her father is allegedly strained – he reportedly hasn’t seen her in years – having Katie and Jamie around to offer pointers would be a big help. Katie’s reportedly supportive of this idea, as she has “signed Suri up for one-on-one acting classes with an acting coach,” a source told Us Weekly. Suri supposedly got bitten by the acting bug while visiting her mother on the set of The Kennedys: After Camelot. “She loved the hair, makeup and wardrobe.”