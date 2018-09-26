Brett Kavanaugh’s New Accuser: Explosive Allegations About His Presence At Gang Rape & More

Julie Swetnick has been identified as a third woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. We have more details about the allegations that he was present during alleged gang rapes, here.

A third accuser of Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, publicly identified herself on September 26 as Julie Swetnick, 55. Swetnick alleges that Kavanaugh and others, while in high school in Maryland in the 1980s, were present when other students allegedly spiked the drinks of “vulnerable” girls at parties before the girls were reportedly gang raped. Her claims come on the eve of another Kavanaugh accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify that the SCOTUS nominee allegedly held her down and grinded on her during another high school party in the 1980s. Swetnick’s claims were released via affidavit to a Senate staffer by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti; see the documents, which she signed under penalty of perjury, below.

She claims in the affidavit that she was the victim of one of these alleged gang rapes in approximately 1982, and that Kavanaugh was allegedly present when it occurred. “I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people,” Swetnick said. “During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me, I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

Swetnick claims in her affidavit that she allegedly saw Kavanaugh, while a high school student in Maryland in the 1980s, “drink excessively at many” house parties. She also claims that he engaged in “abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls.” Swetnick further claims that in 1981 and 1982, she learned that Kavanaugh, his friend Judge, and others allegedly spiked “the drinks of girls at house parties I attended with grain alcohol and/or drugs so as to cause girls to lose inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.'” At these parties, Swetnick says “it was usually a girl that was especially vulnerable because she was alone at the party or shy” whose drinks got spiked.

Swetnick claims that Kavanaugh and Judge allegedly did so that the girls “could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.” “I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” Swetnick said. Furthermore, she said that she shared the story of her own alleged gang rape with “at least two other people” shortly after it occurred. She did not name these two people.

A spokeswoman for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said that, “This morning Michael Avenatti provided a declaration to the Judiciary Committee. Committee lawyers are in the process of reviewing it now.” Avenatti tweeted the bombshell affidavit sent to the committee, which is set to hear testimony from Dr. Ford in the morning. “Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation.” Mr. Davis refers to Mike Davis, the Chief Counsel for Nominations, United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

The White House did not immediately comment on Swetnick’s allegations.