What could be so bad about Jinger Duggar shortening her daughter’s name? Her followers are just looking for reasons to bash the new mom’s skills at this point, and their latest criticism is the most ridiculous yet.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way! Jinger Duggar‘s social media followers will find any excuse to bash her parenting skills — even if it means criticizing the Counting On star for giving her two-month-old daughter Felicity a nickname. That’s right! When her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, posted a video of Jinger, 24, pushing a stroller captioned, “Lissy took a stroll on the River Walk today,” so many people had something to say about the shortened name. “The kid has a name, use it,” one Instagram user wrote. “She might get confused when she’s older.” Another added, “It’s the type of nickname that would get kids bullied when they’re older.”

As fake and ridiculous as those critiques sound, they’re very real — and very uncalled for. It’s no wonder Jinger has disabled the comments on her Insta posts in the past. Why would the new mom want unsolicited advice from strangers about everything from “suffocation hazard” headbands and “stupid” mittens to baby acne and loose seat belts? Jinger hasn’t been able to catch a break since giving birth to her baby, but she should be spending this time obsessing over her little one, not trying to ignore hateful comments on social media.

She isn’t the only one who has had to deal with mom shaming recently, though! Not only was her husband under fire for holding his daughter too close to his laptop screen while he studied, but Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar, 25, was slammed for giving her son Henry, 1, his first haircut herself. What could possibly be wrong with that?

It’s hard to take all of these comments seriously, especially this nickname nonsense. If Jinger and Jeremy want to shorten their daughter’s name, that’s on them! And we’re sure Felicity will be just fine when it comes to telling the difference between her nickname and her full name. It’s not like she’s the only baby ever to have one of each.