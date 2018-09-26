Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Still Talk ‘Regularly’ Post-Split: She Thinks About Him ‘Every Day’

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have been in constant contact ever since their split! So, what could this mean… You’re going to want to hear this!

Exes can be friends! And, that’s the case with Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, following their split earlier this year. “Jen and Justin still talk, text and email each other fairly regularly, and they’re on surprisingly good terms considering they split not that long ago,” a source close to the actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Unlike the majority of celebrity couples who claim to have ‘lovingly’ separated and vow they’re still friends, Jen and Justin actually did and they really are!”

While the insider notes that the exes are not at a stage where they’re spending any time together just yet, “that’s definitely a possibility in the future.” — “Their break-up really was pretty amicable, there was no third party involved, no scandal, no screaming fights where they said terrible things to each other that can never be taken back, and they still respect and like each other as people,” the source explains.

“They just came to the conclusion that their relationship had run its course and they would be better off apart. Jen still thinks about Justin a lot, pretty much every day she sees something that she thinks he would find funny, and she’ll often send Justin a photo or an anecdote that she knows will make him laugh. They really were a great couple, and they complimented each other perfectly. It’s super sad that it didn’t work out between them romantically in the end, but they both hope to be able to build on their friendship and remain close in a platonic way.”

Jen and Justin announced their separation on February 15 of this year. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” Aniston and Theroux said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.” The pair were together for nearly seven years and married for two and a half years.

And, despite the influx of wild rumors that the two were at odds, or cheating had something to do with their split, Theroux recently said it’s the opposite.

“It was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” the “Maniac” actor said in the interview with The New York Times, published September 22, marking the first time he’s commented on the split. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

Theroux continued: “Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other,” he continued. “It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”