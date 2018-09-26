Jenelle Evans’ Husband Furious After Instagram Deletes Pics Over ‘Child Pornography’ Complaints

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason angrily took to Instagram on Sept. 25 to slam the social media site for deleting some of his family’s pics.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason, 30, expressed his anger about Instagram deleting some family photos when he posted a message to the social media site on Sept. 25 and things got pretty heated. The reality star claims some people wrongfully reported his pics as child pornography and Instagram took unnecessary action by removing them. “My beautiful family! Why would you stupid people report these pictures as child pornography? F*ck you Instagram, f*ck all of you b*tches that reported these pictures,” he said in his message that was a caption for some adorable pics of 25-year-old Jenelle cuddling their little daughter, Ensley.

David confirmed to a fan that the pics that were removed were the same ones he posted, only they were on Jenelle’s page. “They deleted @j-evans1219 post with these exact same pictures after 9 people reported it,” he replied. “If they will do that what else do you think the internet is hiding from us?” Since the pics were in no way inappropriate, we can understand David’s frustration but just like with anyone in the spotlight, there’s both positive and negative feedback at all times.

This isn’t the first time that David has been in the headlines for social media rants. Last month, he was slammed for posting a cartoon bride and groom pic on Instagram and captioning it, “Straight Pride. It’s natural, it Worked for Thousands of years and you Can Make Babies. I’m also proud to be a white man, a southerner and a redneck! #pride.” He was accused of bashing the LGBTQ community and insulting others but he doesnt’ let the harsh comments get to him too much and often uses his platform to stand up for all kinds of thing he believes in.

Both Jenelle and David are not afraid to talk back to haters online and since this latest slam had to do with innocent pics of their daughter, it definitely seemed like a soft spot. We hope they can continue posting pics of their sweet children without another issue like this happening!