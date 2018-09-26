Jaquees ‘Frustrated, Annoyed’ & Working Hard To Re-Release Ella Mai ‘Trip’ ‘Quemix’

Jacquees is not happy about Ella Mai and her team allegedly forcing him to remove his successful remix of her song ‘Trip’ off of everything and now he’s doing everything in his power to get it back out to the public.

Jacquees is fighting back for his music and his fans. The R&B singer was forced to delete his highly successful remix of Ella Mai‘s song “Trip,” which he called “Quemix,” after Ella and her team allegedly issued him a cease and desist letter after it became more popular than the original. “Jacquees and his team are frustrated and annoyed with the struggles they are having with their Ella Mai remix of her song ‘Trip,'” a music industry insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Jaquees was not surprised his version of the song was doing so well but he is now annoyed that it is no longer available for streaming. Jacquees has a lot of love and respect for Ella, that is why he mixed her song up, so it is disappointing to him that he is having a challenge with the remix. He and his team are working hard to strike a deal to get the song back out and available to fans ASAP.”

Jacquees’ actions are understandable considering he worked hard and used his own talent to provide a remix to the popular song. A lot of his fans spoke out online after hearing about the issue Jacquees seemed to be having with the song and they had a lot of different opinions. Some of them even called out Ella and posted pretty negative comments. “Jacquees “trip” remix is so much better than the original one and they made him take it down bc it was more poppin and got more views Smh I’m sickkkkkk,” one tweet read. “Ella Mai should have deleted HER version outta respect tbh. The only version we acknowledge of Trip is Jacquees,” another read.

Ella hasn’t responded to the backlash that’s going on about the song and Jacquees’ rep had no comment when we reached out. It will be interesting to see where things go from here but we can see why both sides would be hesitant in issuing official statements. We’re hoping they can come to a decision that will be beneficial to both of them as well as to the fans of their music.