Ella Mai Slammed For Reportedly Forcing Jacquees To Delete ‘Trip’ Remix After It Does Better Than Hers

New feud alert! Ella Mai’s reportedly suing Jacquees after his remix of her new song ‘Trip’ became an instant hit. Jacquees’ fans are flipping out on Twitter!

What’s going on with Ella Mai and Jacquees?! Fans were swooning when Ella, 23, dropped her beautiful song, “Trip”, and it was an instant hit. But so was Jacquees’ “Trip” remix. In fact, his “Quemix” was doing better numbers than her original on some streaming platforms. Awkward. And like that, his song and visuals for the track disappeared online. A new report claims that Ella and her team allegedly sent Jacquees a cease and desist and forced him to delete his remix! HollywoodLife reached out to Jacquees’ rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

It’s not just that the remix was more successful than the original, though; the “Quemix” has explicit lyrics compared to Ella’s sweet version. In Ella’s original, she sings about “unlocking the safety to her heart.” That’s about falling in love, obviously. Jacquees interprets it as being about gunfire. He sings, “I gotta ride with my gun on safety so I don’t go shootin’ where yo n*** be”. Definitely misinterpreting her lyrics! There’s no confirmation yet that Ella’s to blame for the song’s disappearance online at this time, but Jacquees tweeted a bunch of crying emojis attached to an article from SA Breaking News that alleges it! Hmm…

A lot of fans were digging Jacquees’ remix and were livid that the can’t find it online anymore. They’re sending mad hate to Ella on Twitter and demanding it returns! “Jacquees “trip” remix is so much better than the original one and they made him take it down bc it was more poppin and got more views Smh I’m sickkkkkk,” @mynamesjannica tweeted. “Ella mai a hating ass hoe .. how you mad cause Jacquees version better? 😂😂😂😂 bitch really sued him,” @theylovelatie said. And @tamishaaaxO chimed in with, “Ella Mai should have deleted HER version outta respect tbh. The only version we acknowledge of Trip is Jacquees.”

When Ella Mai ask Jacquees why his trip remix sound better than hers😂 pic.twitter.com/fGneuT3rU6 — DKT (@darleneturner53) September 26, 2018

Some fans had a suggestion: include Jacquees on an official, Ella-approved remix. “I understand the reasoning behind her record label suing Jacquees. But let’s be all the way real, they should’ve put that man on the official remix. His track already did f**king numbers through the media, shit would’ve been a big ass win for the both of them,” @@ayytashh. Good idea!