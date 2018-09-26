Heidi Klum Teases 2018 Halloween Costume With Creepy Prosthetic: What Will She Be?

Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party is legendary and the supermodel and ‘AGT’ judge just shared a sneak peek of this year’s costume!

Heidi Klum, 45, shared a video on her Instagram on Sept. 25, at Mike Marino‘s prosthetics lab. You literally NEVER know what Heidi will come up with, so we can’t wait until Oct. 31, 2018! Heidi’s costumes are always over the top amazing. In 2017, she was a werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s Thriller video. Herve Leger bodysuit and thigh-high boots, surrounded by five identical clones! She always tops herself! See her teasing her 2018 Halloween costume in the video below! 45, shared a video on her Instagram on Sept. 25, at‘s prosthetics lab. You literally NEVER know what Heidi will come up with, so we can’t wait until Oct. 31, 2018! Heidi’s costumes are always over the top amazing. In 2017, she was a werewolf from‘s Thriller video. She was completely unrecognizable ! If you didn’t know she was dressed up like that, you would have walked right past her at the party! I was actually there and didn’t see her! In 2016, she showed up in a nudebodysuit and thigh-high boots, surrounded by five identical clones! She always tops herself! See her teasing her 2018 Halloween costume in the video below! Heidi is the new ambassador for Perfectil, a multi-vitamin and beauty supplement, and we spoke to her at the U.S. launch about her annual bash. “I look forward to [the party,] but why is there now an age gap for having fun on Halloween? There shouldn’t be. I love doing it,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. This will be my eighteenth year or nineteenth — Tyra‘s show in Germany. It’s my thirteenth year and at the end of the season we are always in a big arena where we have a live show and I am literally so nervous. Sometimes you need that challenge in order to push yourself and you have to do things that you are maybe afraid of but you should do!” multi-vitamin and beauty supplement, and we spoke to her at the U.S. launch about her annual bash. “I look forward to [the party,] but why is there now an age gap for having fun on Halloween? There shouldn’t be. I love doing it,” she toldEXCLUSIVELY. This will be my eighteenth year or nineteenth — I fell like I have to upstage myself. I need a challenge. I love a challenge. I love challenging myself always! Even with jobs that I am too scared to actually do, like hosting something. I mean, hosting‘s show in Germany. It’s my thirteenth year and at the end of the season we are always in a big arena where we have a live show and I am literally so nervous. Sometimes you need that challenge in order to push yourself and you have to do things that you are maybe afraid of but you should do!”

She continued, “But in terms of the Halloween party, I don’t see myself stopping. I felt that there was no good Halloween party eighteen or nineteen years ago in New York and I was like, ‘This is New York City! Where’s the party at?’ And there was no party held anywhere. I had to do and take care of that so I was like, I am doing the Halloween parties and I am going to always come with an outrageous Halloween costume in order to set the bar high so people can also feel free to step it up too!” We have no doubt her 2018 costume will be bigger and better than ever — we can’t wait to see it!