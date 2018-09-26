Donald Trump Says George Washington Could Have Been Guilty Of Sexual Misconduct — Wild Video

Donald Trump proved why it’s a really bad idea to turn him loose in a press conference. In a rare appearance before reporters, he rambled about how founding father George Washington had a ‘bad past’ and could have been guilty of sexual misconduct.

Donald Trump, 72, has been president for over 20 months, but in all of that time he’s only given four press conferences. He made a rare appearance before the media on Sept. 26 while in New York City to attend the U.N. General Assembly. Trump proved why it’s not a good idea to let him ramble on with his thoughts as he had a wild one hour and 20 minute session before the press. He accused founding father George Washington of having a sketchy past and hinted that it could have included sexual misconduct. The tycoon ended things by compared his news conference to an Elton John concert, where he wanted to end on a high note with a quality question. And yes, both George Washington and Elton are trending hard on Twitter as a result of everyone giving a major WTF as to what just went down with Trump.

He dissed our nation’s first president when comparing him to his current Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women. “Look, if we brought George Washington here and we said we have George Washington, the Democrats would vote against him, just so you understand. And he may have had a bad past, who knows. He may have had some, I think, accusations made. Didn’t he have a couple of things in his past?” We’re not aware of any sexual assault allegations against our founding father, but Washington did own slaves so that would probably be held against him.

Trump then scolded a female reporter to “sit down,” mispronounced President Barack Obama‘s last name, and disrespectfully referred to a Kurdish reporter as “Mr. Kurd” before taking his question. He then took his final question with a truly bizarre comparison to doing an encore at an Elton John concert by needing to go out on a high note.

Pres. Trump on Kavanaugh confirmation: "If we brought George Washington here…the Democrats would vote against him." "He may have had some, I think, accusations made. Didn't he have a couple of things in his past?" https://t.co/laVrDgajDp pic.twitter.com/mr9Fu6pab5 — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2018

“Elton John said, when you hit that last tune, and it’s good, don’t go back. I’ve seen – have you seen?” he told a baffled reporter from Britain’s Sky News. The journalist then asked him “What is the message you’re sending to young men?” after pretty much calling Kavanaugh’s accusers liars and standing up for the jurist as a “great man.” Trump never answered the question and gave some rambling response about how maybe the women a liars, maybe not and that he’d be listening to Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.