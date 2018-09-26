Chris Brown Furious After Rihanna’s Home Is Broken Into: He Wishes He Could Protect Her

Chris Brown is horrified that trespassers snuck into Rihanna’s home…again. Find out the surprising way he’s stepping up to protect her, which HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Chris Brown, 29, can’t sit idly by this time. The LAPD confirmed “property was stolen” from a Hollywood Hills home that Rihanna, 30, owned, but was not present in, the night of Sept. 25, NBC Los Angeles reported. The hip hop hitmaker is playing detective after RiRi was a target of burglary for the second time this year, the last time being in May. “Chris is furious that Rihanna’s home was broken into yet again,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He feels like she must be targeted somehow and so he asked his own security team to figure out who is messing with her and breaking into her place.”

“Chris is willing to do whatever it takes to protect Rihanna,” our source adds. “He feels like if he can help her somehow, be her knight in shining armor, maybe then [he] can prove himself to her and begin to fix some of the things that went wrong between them over the years.” Recall that at a pre-Grammys party in 2009, it was Chris from whom the Fenty Beauty CEO needed protecting from. The “Look at Me Now” rapper assaulted her, and Rihanna told Diane Sawyer that “he was clearly blacked out” in a 2009 interview. But Breezy has come a long way since then, who shared a peacemaking kiss with RiRi at the 2012 MTV VMAs. He even received the Anti singer’s best wishes amidst his recent child support battle with Nia Guzman! “Rihanna’s heart goes out to Chris as he deals with his baby mama drama,” a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 6. But Chris isn’t getting his hopes up too high, as we now learn.

“Chris realizes he may never win her back, but he is still eager to take care of her when he can,” today’s source continues. “He still has a lot of love for her and wishes he could be there for her all the time to protect her.” And Rihanna is still a taken woman, as far as fans know! She started publicly dating billionaire Hassan Jameel in early 2017, but they haven’t been photographed together since their July Mexico getaway! And Chris senses something fishy too. “Chris has been asking friends about Rihanna and Hassan,” another source close to Chris dished to us on Sept. 14. “He wants to know if they are still together because Chris never sees them out together anywhere and he would love to shoot his shot with her again.”

Rihanna’s House Burglarized in the Hollywood Hills @LAPDHollywood arrived to find the alarms going off and no one home at the time. Neighbors give a description of suspects leaving the house @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/8AzwjGYkbp — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) September 26, 2018

First, we hope Chris attends to the more pressing matter at hand: Who keeps trying to rob RiRi! We hope Chris’ security team can crack the case.