‘Chicago Med’ Season 4 Premiere: [Spoiler] Leaves The Hospital — There Will Be ‘Consequences’

A key character left ‘Chicago Med’ during the season 4 premiere after one intense scene. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with one of the cast members about the fallout from [Spoiler]’s departure!

In the final moments of the Chicago Med season 3 finale, Reese’s serial killer father had a heart attack. Dr. Charles was there when it happened, and there was a slight moment of hesitation on Dr. Charles’s part about whether or not to help the man who had murdered innocent girls. Unfortunately, Reese walked in at that moment, changing everything between her and Dr. Charles.

When season 4 picks up, Reese has decided to end her mentorship and leave. “I’m not staying. I’m leaving Med,” she tells Dr. Charles. “I’m continuing my residency at Baylor. The people here would always look at me and think Oh there’s that doctor, the one whose father murdered those girls. I could live with that. It’s you.” She feels betrayed that Dr. Charles never told her about his suspicions. “I can’t trust you. I can never trust you,” she continues. “Every time I see your face, I would remember when I walked into that room and saw my father on the floor. I saw it in your eyes. You were going to let him die.” That’s when she walks out the door.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Oliver Platt about how Reese leaving Gaffney Chicago Medical Center will impact Dr. Charles going forward. “I think you’re absolutely going to see the consequences of the trauma,” Oliver told HollywoodLife at One Chicago Day. “Let’s face it, the situation got out of control. I think you’re going to see it effect his attitude towards mentors moving forward. That’s the thing for Dr. Charles. He’s got a bunch of ex-wives. Being a mentor is very important to him. He’s a very private guy, and his professional relationships are very important to him. Now he’s reconsidering all of that.” Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.