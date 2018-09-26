Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Came Clean About Miscarriages Ahead Of Album Release

In a deeply personal moment for Carrie Underwood, she revealed that she suffered three miscarriages before she got pregnant for a second time. Now, she explained why she came forward with that heartbreaking confession.

“Last year was a hard year,” Carrie Underwood, 35, told The Herald Sun (per the Daily Mail), as the pregnant country star spoke about the three miscarriages she suffered between 2017 and 2018. During this talk with the Australian publication, she revealed why she would disclose such a personal pain. Turns out, Carrie’s confession had to do with some of the lyrics on her brand new album, Cry Pretty. “I needed to get that out there otherwise some of the songs might not make sense to people,” she said. So, if Carrie’s new songs sound a bit more personal (or a bit more sad) than usual, that would be why.

Carrie, when revealing her pregnancy struggles in a CBS News interview, said she was afraid to be “angry” over these heartbreaking losses, “[b]cause we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest things … And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing.’ “ However, she did admit she was almost at the breaking point when she thought she was suffering a fourth miscarriage earlier in this year. Carrie said she thought, “ ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’ ”

Thankfully, it all turned out for the best, as Carrie announced she was pregnant on Aug. 8. “This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram. Since then, she has flaunted her growing baby bump whenever she can, including her Sept. 13 appearance on The Tonight Show. After all she’s gone through, who could fault her for taking a moment to be proud of the baby she and husband Mike Fisher, 38, have made?

Carrie has also recently spoken about the Nov. 2017 accident where she required more than 40 stitches on her face. Carrie fell while walking her dogs, and though she attempted to catch herself, she wound up wiping out on the ground. “I didn’t realize how bad it was,” she said while on Ellen. While Carrie would have rather kept this incident to herself, she knew that there would be speculation that she had gotten work done – so she came clean about the accident to squash any rumors. “It definitely was not a choice.”