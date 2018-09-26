Cardi B Copies A High-Fashion Look Of Rihanna’s After Dressing Like Beyonce — See New Pic

Cardi B is ruling the scene at Paris Fashion Week! The rapper stepped out in a purple plunging pantsuit with fur, but did she rob the look from another star? — That’s what some fans are claiming, but you decide!

Cardi B, 25, has officially stepped back on the scene for Fashion Month following the birth of her first child, Kulture, in July. In one of her first stage performances since giving birth, Cardi performed “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” during ETAM’s Paris Fashion Week show in this lavender number. — She full committed to the look, matching her hair to her ensemble. Cardi looked classy AF in a sultry plunging jumpsuit by Christian Cowan, with fur from her shoulder down to her knees.

She took to Instagram to post a photo of her look in front of the Eiffel Tower. Cardi even uploaded a video of her outfit, while rapping her “Backin It Up” track. While Cardi looked as close to perfect as you can get in her jumpsuit, did she steal the look from another top artist? Well, some online critics have claimed the “Girls Like You” rapper robbed the look from Rihanna, 30, who previously donned a similar outfit.

Back in March 2015, RiRi rocked a Barbie pink plunging jumpsuit with an oversized fur scarf around her shoulders for an appearance on Good Morning America in New York City. She also wore pale pink pointed stilettos. — Her entire ensemble appears quite similar to Cardi’s. At first glance, it looks like Cardi and RiRi have the same outfit on, however, Cardi their color schemes are a bit different. But, you get the gist of it.

Cardi B (left) at Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2018; Rihanna (right) at Good Morning America in New York City in March 2015.

The outfit debate came after a rumor that Rihanna unfollowed Cardi on social media following her (Cardi’s) altercation with Nicki Minaj, 35, at New York Fashion Week. However, Cardi denied the rumor when she addressed a slew of topics during a recent Instagram live session. “A lot of people were doing rumors that a couple of celebrities unfollowed me and that was not even true. Those celebrities weren’t even following me,” Cardi said. “Why can’t y’all just stop making rumors to try and make me look like I’m over and everything? […] Just relax, enjoy the show.”