BTS Rocks Out To Epic Performance Of ‘Idol’ Live In Times Square For ‘GMA’

The guys of BTS gathered in Times Square for an epic live performance on ‘Good Morning America’ on Sept. 26 — and the fans went wild! Watch them sing ‘TK’ here!

BTS is taking over the United States, and they made their latest pit stop at Good Morning America on Sept. 26 — it was their U.S. morning show debut! The group shut down Times Square for their performance, which was a high-energy rendition of the hit, “Idol.” While showing off their vocal chops, the guys also busted out some epic dance moves, and they had fans lined up for blocks to get a glimpse. It’s safe to say this was one of GMA’s most buzzed-about concerts of all time, and BTS totally delivered!

The guys of BTS are currently in the midst of their Love Yourself World Tour. The United States run kicked off in Los Angeles on Sept. 5, and will continue this weekend in Newark, New Jersey on Sept 28 and 29. After a few dates in Chicago at the beginning of October, the boys will be back in New York City for a sure-to-be epic show at Citifield to close out the U.S. run on Oct. 6. Then, they’re headed to Europe for shows in London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.

It’s been a monumental week for BTS. Ahead of their performance on GMA, the group spoke at the United Nations on Sept. 24, becoming the first k-pop group to do so. RM spoke on behalf of the group, addressing the 73rd assembly of the UN with a message of unity and love. The speech got rave reviews online, and it was truly inspiring to watch.

GMA wasn’t the only big platform performance for BTS this month, either — they took the stage at America’s Got Talent on Sept. 12, as well. And, yes, that one was amazing, too!