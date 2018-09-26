Brett Kavanaugh Faces ’10 Yrs In Jail’ & Could Be Branded A ‘Sexual Predator’ After Rape Allegation

With the latest sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the jurist could be branded a sexual predator. A lawyer explains how this could happen and that he could face jail time.

Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53, is facing a third woman accusing him of participating in sexual assaults. Julie Swetnick claims that he helped spike drinks at parties in high school to make it easier for women to be intoxicated and gang raped. This comes after Professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of pinning her down on a bed, covering her mouth and trying to forcibly undress her while he was a student at Maryland’s Georgetown Prep. Deborah Ramirez claims the antics continued on during their freshman year at Yale when he drunkenly thrust his penis in her face. A lawyer tells us that even though so much time has passed, Kavanaugh could still face criminal prosecution.

“There is no criminal statute of limitations (can charge 30 years later) for any felony charges which really only needs to add the element of the victim being in fear of physical injury. The maximum penalty is 10 years in jail. Other statutes that are applicable fall under 1st or 2nd degree sex offense which are essentially rape or sodomy. Another issue could be if there is enough for an ‘attempted’ rape in any degree which can carry a life sentence. The state would have to overcome some issues to get a conviction given how long it has been,” Mandeep Chhabra, Esq, a Maryland Criminal Defense Attorney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He CAN go to jail if the allegations are strong enough to meet a felony level allegation and a jury or judge convicts him. A claim 30 plus years later is problematic. He could face criminal charges based on the above and possibly have civil liability although that statute limitations has passed,” Chhabra explains.

“It depends on how strong the allegation is from the victim to overcome the issue of statute of limitations. It’s likely at the discretion of the prosecutor and therefore possibly political. The state would have to feel very strongly about the allegation to pursue charges. Moreover, a defense attorney like myself would have a field day with the ‘delayed disclosure’ by the victim,” he continues.

“If a slew of women come forward they would add to one another’s case to possibly paint Kavanaugh to be a sexual predator much like was done in Bill Cosby‘s case. In Cosby the allegations were much stronger than what I know about the allegations in Kavanaugh’s case,” Chhabra adds.

Both Kavanaugh and Ford are due to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow, Sept. 27. Since the 11 GOP members are all men, they know the optics will be tough, especially as some have already publicly accused Ford of a “smear campaign.” They’ve hired Republican sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell from Phoenix’s Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to handle the primary questioning on Ford’s allegations.