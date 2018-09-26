Brett Kavanaugh Facing 2 New Assault Accusations: A Boat Rape & Shoving Woman ‘Sexually’

Embattled SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing two new sexual assault accusations, including raping a woman on a boat in 1985 and aggressively shoving a woman against the wall of a bar in a sexual way in 1998.

The three women who have accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault had their alleged incidents happen in the early 80’s when he was in high school and college. A shocking new accusation has been made against the 53-year-old Supreme Court nominee about a violent sexual incident that happened in 1998. NBC News reports that an anonymous complaint sent to Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado accused the jurist of violently pinning a woman to a wall outside a bar in an “aggressive and sexual” manner. The network reports that Senate Judiciary Committee investigators placed a call to Kavanaugh about the accusations on Sept. 25 and he denied the encounter.

The woman who filed the complaint told of an evening in 1998 where her daughter and several friends were out at a bar socializing with Kavanaugh. “When they left the bar (under the influence of alcohol) they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually.” The complaint continues, “There were at least four witnesses including my daughter.” NBC adds that “The writer of the letter provided no names but said the alleged victim was still traumatized and had decided to remain anonymous herself.”

Kavanaugh’s initial accuser Professor Christine Blasey Ford is due to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. She alleges that while they were high schoolers in 1982, he drunkenly pinned her to a bed, covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming and tried to take her clothes off with his other hand. She has stated that she believes he intended to rape her, but fortunately she was able to get away.

Another accusation against Kavanaugh that he was asked about by Senate staffers this week: an alleged rape on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. Kavanaugh denies. pic.twitter.com/MrA5Ff50RI — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 26, 2018

The embattled jurist’s second accuser Debbie Ramirez claims that when they were classmates at Yale in the 1983-84 school year, he whipped out his penis at a party and drunkenly shoved it in her face. On Sept. 26, third accuser Julie Swetnick came forward via lawyer Michael Avenatti to accuse Kavanaugh of spiking drinks at high school parties so that his classmates could run rape trains on intoxicated teenage girls. Following the fourth allegation about Kavanaugh, a fifth one has been revealed where he’s being accused of raping a woman on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985.

A man claims he recognized Kavanaugh after seeing a picture from his high school yearbook on the news over the weekend and reported the incident on Sept. 24. He said that the victim told him that she met two men at a local bar in Newport, RI, they took her back to a boat and raped her. The man he learned of the alleged sexual assault hours later from the victim, she described the boat in question and he went down to the harbor and located it. The man said that he then beat up the two men he believed responsible, one of which was Kavanaugh. The jurist has yet again denied this event occurred.