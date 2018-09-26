See Pic
Ben Affleck Pictured On Movie Set With Script In Hand — Done With Rehab For Good?

Ben Affleck just finished his 30 day commitment to rehab and was seen walking into Warner Brothers studios in Burbank on Sept. 26 with what appeared to be a movie script.

Ben Affleck, 46, looked like he was healthy and ready to start work on a new film when he was seen walking into Warner Brothers studios in Burbank, CA on Sept. 26. The actor completed a 30-day stint in rehab that started on Aug. 22 after ex Jennifer Garner staged an intervention at his home and it seems like he’s doing a lot better than before. It’s not clear what his quick meeting at the studio was about but he was seen holding what appeared to be a script in his hand which most likely means he’s preparing to take on a new role soon.

Although Ben is done with his initial rehab commitment, a source told People, that he will continue to receive care a while longer. “He is doing much better but needs to continue receiving care,” the source said. “As difficult as it was to have his recent trip to rehab all play out so publicly, it now seems the way it happened was for the best.” Ben previously went to rehab back in 2011 and later he revealed that he completed treatment for alcohol addiction in 2017.

“Ben seems to take this rehab visit more seriously,” the source continued. “This time is different. He doesn’t want his kids to have to go through this again. Ben is really trying very hard to get better. He is taking things day by day, but it seems he plans on staying at the treatment center for at least a couple of more weeks.”

We continue to wish Ben the best with his recovery. Although it’s not always easy, he seems to be handling things with determination and maturity. We hope to see him on the big screen again soon which may very well be possible after his most recent outing!