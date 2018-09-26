Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tight Crop Top — Showing Pauly D What He’s Missing?

Aubrey O is putting on a major show! The reality star is flaunting all that she’s got on Instagram. See her super sexy new pic!



Another day, another drop dead gorgeous selfie from Aubrey O’Day, 34. The Marriage Boot Camp star shared a streamy snapshot with her 900K followers on Sept. 25, and she revealed some MAJOR cleavage. In a tight-fitting bra top, her boobs looked like they were about to pop right out of her shirt! Plus, she rocked a pair of skinny jeans that hugged her every curve. The denim featured two cut outs of either side of her body, showing off her hip bones. Aubrey was not afraid to show lots of skin in the sexy post!

If Aubrey is trying to show her ex, Pauly D, 38, what he’s missing, she’s doing a good job. This photo is enough to give just about anyone FOMO! Aubrey also flaunted shoulder length icy blonde hair in the photo, and her skin was bronzed to perfection. The former Danity Kane singer’s abs were on full display as she posed with one hand up in the air, and one leg pulled up to her knee. “Hot yoga,” she captioned the post. So, that’s how she stays in such great shape!

Sure, Aubrey is living her best life, but she still finds it difficult to look back at her relationship with Pauly, especially after he was seen out on a date in West Hollywood on Sept. 21. “Aubrey is definitely finding it difficult to watch Marriage Boot Camp as it’s bringing back a lot of bad memories, and she feels like she still has a lot of unfinished business when it comes to Pauly. Seeing Pauly out with a new girl is like a dagger through her heart, and she can’t help thinking that him publicly flaunting his new romance is purely to spite her,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Are you loving Aubrey’s look? Good news! Her sexy outfit is from the affordable online fashion brand, Fashion Nova. While there’s no guarantee any of us will look as flawless as Aubrey in this look, we can sure try!