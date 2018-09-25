Rachel Mitchell: 5 Things About Female Prosecutor Tipped To Grill Brett Kavanaugh’s Accuser

It looks like there will finally be a woman present to help question SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford. We’ve got five things to know about prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.

All 11 Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are men, and they seem to realize how those optics will look when Professor Christine Blasey Ford appears before them on Sept. 27. They have reportedly agreed to have a woman do the questioning of Ford when she appears before the committee on the same day as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, 53. Ford has publicly accused Kavanaugh of trying to sexually assault her when they were in high school. The Washington Post reports that Arizona sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell has been tapped to question Ford and possibly Kavanaugh about the alleged incident.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t confirm her name, but told the paper “We have hired a female assistant to go on staff and to ask these questions in a respectful and professional way.” Here are five things to know about Rachel Mitchell:

1. Rachel ‘s a longtime sex crimes prosecutor.

She currently works as the Sex Crimes Bureau Chief for the Maricopa County Attorney’s office in Phoenix, AZ.

2. Rachel has been practicing law for over 26 years.

According to findalawyer.com, she was admitted to the Arizona State Barin 1992. During a 2012 interview, she said that she had spent 19 with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office at the time, nearly her entire career.

3. Rachel’s work in the MCAO focused primarily on sex crimes against children

In a 2012 interview with FrontLine magazine, she said that between 60 and 70 percent of her caseload involved sexual offenses against children.

4. She got into investigating sex crimes again kids as a fluke.

She told FrontLine that: “I was waiting for bar exam results working as a law clerk in the Office. I was paired up with a senior attorney, actually the former Bureau Chief of Sex Crimes, who was working a case that involved a youth choir director as the offender. It was different than anything that I would have ever imagined it being. It intrigued me, and I continued to do other work with that bureau chief. It struck me how innocent and vulnerable the victims of these cases really were. When I became an attorney with the office I prosecuted other kinds of cases, but I was drawn back to this area.”

5. Rachel is a registered Republican.

No wonder the Senate GOP Judiciary members would want to select her as she comes from their same party.