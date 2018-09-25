Paul John Vasquez Dead At 48: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star

‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor Paul John Vasquez was sadly found dead in San Jose, CA on Sept. 24 of an apparent heart attack. Here’s everything you should know about the late star.

Actor Paul John Vasquez, who appeared on the popular television series, Sons of Anarchy, sadly died from an apparent heart attack on Sept. 24 at the young age of 48, according to TMZ. The late star’s body was found in his father’s San Jose, CA home and paramedics were immediately called to the scene but he was unable to be revived. An official cause of death has yet to be determined and will be revealed once an investigation finishes. Here are five things you should know about Paul.

1.) He appeared in many popular television shows. In addition to Sons of Anarchy, which was his most notable role, Paul appeared on How I Met Your Mother, Justified and CSI: NY. He also acted in films such as Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and Foreign Land.

2.) He is the second Sons of Anarchy actor to die this year. Alan O’Neill died of alcohol intoxication back in July 2018 at the age of 47.

3.) When he wasn’t acting, he was involved in charitable organizations. His passion was to help expose underprivileged children to the arts and encourage them to pursue their desires. He also worked hard as an advocate for Mexican/Spanish culture representation in the arts and tried to get there to be more diversity in on-screen portrayals of the culture.

4.) In addition to acting, he worked as a writer, director and producer. He started acting in the 1980s and went on to produce a 2008 documentary called Quincy Coleman: It’s All in the Song which was shown at multiple film festivals.

5.) He was inspired by his family and high-profile actors. He credited his mother and father, who worked as a musician and chef respectively, for getting him to pursue a career in the arts. He also admired the acting talents of Anthony Quinn, Robert De Niro, and Charles Bronson and felt they helped his determination in becoming an actor.