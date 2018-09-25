‘This Is Us’ Recap: [Spoiler]’s Fate Is Left In Question After Another Mysterious Twist

‘This Is Us’ just pulled a fast one on us. The final moments of the season 3 premiere featured another twist in the future that has everyone asking — what happened to [Spoiler]?!

Welcome back, This Is Us fam! The Big Three are in very different places in their lives as they turn 38 years old. Kate is determined to get pregnant right away after her wedding. But she soon finds out that she has PCOS, which could be causing fertility problems. Toby’s sperm is checked as well, and his sperm count is low likely due to the anti-depressants that he’s been taking.

Kate and Toby have decided to try IVF. When they meet with the doctor, she tells the couple that she can’t treat them. Kate is told that a successful pregnancy at her weight is highly unlikely. Kate is willing to take the risk, but the doctor is not. Kate is absolutely devastated.

Randall and Beth are still trying to reach Deja. She goes therapy to talk through her issues. Her mother gives up all parental rights right in front of her. Deja is clearly hurt, but she barely reacts. Later, Randall takes Deja to William’s old place. He wants to formally adopt her, and he’s OK with whatever she decides. Randall believes that he and Deja are the same, but she quickly puts things into perspective. She has one dad who’s never wanted her, while he had two dads who loved him unconditionally. It’s different.

Kevin and Beth’s cousin, Zoe, are hooking up and hiding their relationship from his family. Zoe is well aware that Beth will kill her if she finds out. But Beth knows what’s going on. She has a feeling and tells Randall about it. He doesn’t want to jump to conclusions, especially since there’s no evidence. But Beth knows. Randall makes Beth swear on Oprah’s life that she won’t say anything. She just can’t resist. She confronts Kevin and Zoe about their relationship. When they confirm, she freaks out. During her fight with Zoe about it, Zoe says this and it’s the perfect description of Kevin: “He looks like Batman, and he is built like a truck.”

Madison throws a birthday party for Kate. This party is at the worst possible time, right after Kate’s doctor’s appointment. “When is the universe going to give me a damn break?” Kate asks. Over at Randall and Beth’s place, Beth warns Kevin that Zoe will “break” him. “Her background is complicated,” she says.

Deja goes to meet her birth father. She tells him that she’s going to regret abandoning her, but she’s found a family who loves her and wants to take care of her. Before she goes, she just needs one thing. She gets a pair of sick Nikes for Randall’s birthday and says that Randall and Beth can sign the adoption papers.

Toby is willing to scale back on the anti-depressants for Kate, but she says no. They’re ready to let go of their IVF dreams when the doctor calls. She wants to help. Kate doing IVF has about 90% chance of failure, but Kate wants to try. Toby is happy for Kate, but you know he’s terrified. He also flushes his anti-depressant pills down the toilet.

In the past, Jack sees Rebecca for the first time as she performs “Moonshadow.” They connect during her performance and start talking afterwards. Jack runs and tells Miguel that he’s met “the girl.” He’s only got 9 dollars to give Rebecca the time of her life. They go to the carnival, and he gets her everything she asks for. As they walk through the carnival, Jack admits that he just got back from Vietnam and had a brother who “died in the war.”

When it starts to rain, Rebecca heads to go get an umbrella, but Jack stops her. The umbrella costs $2, the last of his cash. It gets a little awkward between them, but he explains everything on the way back to her place. Rebecca is aware that her connection with Jack is unlike anything she’s ever felt before. She kisses him before she heads back into her house, leaving her sweater behind. Jack goes back to the Rebecca’s place to bring her flowers and return the sweater, but he sees another man kissing Rebecca!

The episode ends with older Randall and Tess going to visit “her.” Randall calls Toby, who now has a long beard, and asks, “You coming down?” Toby replies, “I don’t know if I should.” Randall says, “She wants you to be here, too.” Where is Kate? What happened to Kate?!