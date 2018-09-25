Weight Watchers Rebrands To WW — Now More Focused On Wellness & Overall Health

Weight Watchers has dropped the ‘weight’ — literally. The company is now just WW, with an emphasis on an overall healthy lifestyle. But not everyone is buying that they have ditched the diet.

“Wellness that Works” is the new slogan of WW, formerly Weight Watchers. The company is rebranding with an approach to overall health and wellness. Members are eating better, moving more and being rewarded for healthy habits. “We are committed to always being the best weight management program on the planet, but now we’re putting our decades of knowledge and expertise in behavioral science to work for an even greater mission,” Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of WW, said in a press release on Sept 24.

She continued, “We are becoming the world’s partner in wellness. No matter what your goal is — to lose weight, eat healthier, move more, develop a positive mind-set, or all of the above — we will deliver science-based solutions that fit into people’s lives. This is just the beginning of our journey to become the world’s partner in wellness, and I am inspired by the potential for our impact.” Oprah Winfrey, who owns 10 percent of the company, said, “From the moment I chose to invest in the company and join the Board, I have believed that the role WW can play in people’s lives goes far beyond a number on the scale. As Weight Watchers becomes WW, I believe we will continue to inspire people not only to eat well, but to move more, connect with others and continue to experience the joys of a healthy life.”

Some critics say that no matter the name of the program, it’s still perpetuating “diet culture” and can cause obsessive behaviors around the point tracking system. In response to this, WW introduced their “Freestyle” system in December 2017. According to the brand, “WW Freestyle encourages you to eat more fruits, veggies, lean protein, and less sugar and unhealthy fats. Our program also has over 200+ zero Points foods you never have to portion or track.”

Just like any weight or fitness program, WW isn’t for everyone. Personally, I have had success on Weight Watchers. I do feel like it encourages you to make healthy choices — eating fruits, vegetables, lean proteins — and to move more. (Activity points = more food.) Plus, you can eat or drink anything you want — cupcakes, pasta, wine — if you make healthy choices a majority of the time. Do you think this new wellness-based program is a step in the right direction or is the rebrand ignoring a larger cultural issue?