Vivica A. Fox Tries To One-Up Garcelle Beauvais & Posts Her Own Sexy Will Smith Kissing Pic

Vivica A. Fox helped celebrate Will Smith’s 50th birthday when she took to Instagram to share her own incredible kissing pic and it was truly epic.

Vivica A. Fox, 54, made headlines when she took to Instagram on Sept. 25 to post her own kissing pic with Will Smith to help celebrate the actor’s 50th birthday. “Happy Blessed 50th BDay @willsmith Welcome to the official grownup club SUPERSTAR! U are a AMAZING ACTOR a FAB man,husband,father,son,brother and friend! U ALWAYS DO IT BIG WILLY STYLE! ENJOY!! MUAH #Lifeisgood #GodIsGood #Blessed#Respect #Steve #Jasmin #MTVBestKiss#IndepenceDay #Classic 🤩🙆🏾‍♀️,” the actress captioned the image. It was a close-up pic of her and Will smiling along with a smaller inset pic of the two kissing during a steamy scene of the 1996 movie Independence Day.

Vivica’s pic is most likely a funloving way to try and one up Garcelle Beauvais‘ own kissing photo with Will. Garcelle took to Twitter to post the smooching pic, which was a screenshot from their film Wild Wild West, and she received a lot of backlash from followers who claimed the pic was inappropriate due to the fact that Will is married to Jada Pinkett Smith. Garcelle didn’t hestiate to respond, though, and insisted it was supposed to be funny. “Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post,” her response tweet read. “My bad if I offended anyone! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day.”

We’re not sure which pic takes the cake as the best birthday post for Will, but the actor made his own headlines by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon to celebrate turning the big 5-0! The thrilling moment was streamed live on YouTube to Will’s fans across the world and it definitely was amazing to see.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if anymore kissing pics of Will and his former co-stars come up! It’s been an eventful day for the star and we couldn’t be happier for him. What a way to celebrate turning 50! Way to go, Will!