Tiny Wishes Her ‘Personal Sex Symbol’ T.I. A Happy Birthday As They Get Cozy In A Hot Tub

Tiny jumped in the hot tub with T.I., shook her boobs and straddled her legs around the birthday boy to wish him a happy 38th birthday! See the celebratory pics and video, here.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and T.I., 38, had a birthday party of two in a hot tub! The married couple took advantage of the amenities at the water-front mansion Tiny showed off on her Instagram Story on Sept. 24, where it’s presumed they celebrated T.I.’s 38th year. Tiny stripped to a cheetah-print swimsuit, but couldn’t help but admire her husband’s shirtless state! “New memories to go along with 18 yrs of old memories! You already know what’s up with me so I’ll #SayLess Happy 38th birthday to My personal Sex Symbol @troubleman31 Mr. Harris,” the Xscape member wrote below an Instagram slideshow of cuddly hot tub pics on Sept. 25. “MajorLove frm THE ONE & ONLY Mrs. H 🙏🏽👑💦🎂.”

Oh my! Judging by the way Tiny has her legs wrapped around the “Whatever You Like” singer’s chest, she’s gotten over the drama with Bernice Burgo. You know, the model who T.I. was rumored to be dating during his split with Tiny in March of 2017, which Bernice denied. Still, Tiny was reminded of the alleged fling after T.I. refused to unfollow Bernice on Instagram, as we reported on Sept. 19! “Tiny was so angry and upset over all the Bernice Burgos drama that she almost cancelled all her big plans for T.I.’s birthday,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 25. “She felt like a chump for going above and beyond tying to plan the best birthday ever for her man after being reminded of Bernice and how he betrayed her.”

It looks like Tiny has since cooled off, ironically, in steamy water with her husband. We just want to keep seeing these two happy…consistently! The couple reunited in the summer of 2017 after Tiny filed for divorce in December of 2016. Tiny had not only Bernice to worry about, but Greenleaf star Asia’h Epperson, 30, too. After a video of T.I. allegedly slapping Asia’h’s butt surfaced on June 15, Tiny was “tormented by what to do,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told us on July 10. You can imagine our relief to now watch Tiny happily videoing her husband holding his birthday cake on her Instagram Story!

Happy birthday, T.I.! May no more cheating allegations rock his 38th year.