Tiny Gushes Over Her ‘Love’ T.I. On His 38th Birthday As They Take Lavish Trip To Celebrate

Happy birthday, T.I.! The rapper turns 38 on Sept. 25, and he’s celebrating on a luxurious trip with Tiny. She took to Instagram to show off their vacay digs and show love to the bday boy!

T.I. and Tiny are going strong, and she proved it by posting videos from night one of his birthday celebration on her Instagram story. The clips began with Tiny showing off a massive mansion by the water, which is presumably where the pair are staying to celebrate. “Just a lil of how we living,” she captioned the first vid, in which T.I. walked into the house in awe. For the second tour video, she added, “For the birthday boy.” Then, she added a third video of herself and some friends presenting T.I with a cake, which she captioned, “Happy Birthday my love.” Awww!

It’s great to see T.I. and Tiny on such good terms while celebrating his birthday, as we know that hasn’t always been the case over the last two years. Tiny actually filed for divorce back in Dec. 2016, and the two went through a rough few months, during which he was linked to Bernice Burgos. During summer 2017 they got back together, but the time since hasn’t been without its ups and downs. Most notably, earlier this year, T.I. reposted a message on Instagram which claimed men weren’t meant to be married, and Tiny fired back by subtly shading him in a post of her own. “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the chess board,” she wrote.

Amidst this ordeal, T.I. was caught slapping Asia’h Epperson’s butt on video. In the weeks that followed, T.I. and Tiny attended events separately, and HollywoodLife even heard EXCLUSIVELY that they were living apart for a bit.

However, things are back on track now, and it looks like the romance will definitely be kept alive on this lavish vacation they’re enjoying for Tip’s birthday. Phew!