‘DWTS’: Tinashe & Brandon Have ‘Insane Chemistry’ — Their ‘Flirty’ Behavior Off-Camera Revealed

‘Dancing With The Stars’ is heating up! And, there’s no denying the sizzling chemistry between Tinashe and her new pro partner, Brandon Armstrong! Go inside their flirty off-camera cues!

Tinashe, 25, and Brandon Armstrong easily had thee best performance on opening night of Dancing With The Stars, season 27, September 25. And, while both the singer and pro dancer are immensely talented, it was their chemistry that really wowed the judges. Their routine — a Jive to “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor — was near perfect (for a premiere), and landed the highest score of the night (23/30). So, let’s go inside their relationship off-and-off-camera!

“There was no denying Tinashe and new-comer Brandon Armstrong have insane chemistry both on and off the dance floor. He was trying to calm her nerves before they danced and it was so cute,” a show source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The insider explained: During the show, “there was some kind of timing glitch and the camera never got to them and he touched her arm as she looked at him endearingly and smiled.”

“They both lit up when the judges and Tom talked about their chemistry, so you could tell they were into it,” the source continued. “You can tell that they enjoy flirting with one another and he was so sweet trying to calm her nerves before showtime. They then grabbed hands and walked to rehearse but not without locking eyes and smiling. Brandon has wanted to be a pro on the show for awhile now and he’s going to do everything he can to win this thing.”

Ahead of her ballroom debut, Tinashe told HollywoodLife.com that we would be seeing a much different side of her on the show. “The good thing about a show like this is it does give people the opportunity to see a different side of me, and to maybe tell a little more of my story for people who aren’t familiar,” she said ahead of the season. “So, yeah, I’m looking forward to sharing some stuff with everyone.”

Tinashe also clarified her dance background since some critics said she had an advantage since she’s already a stage performer. “My experience in dance is not in ballroom at all,” Tinashe explained. “So, I have a lot to learn about ballroom specifically, which Brandon has been super helpful in teaching me technique. But yeah, I’m familiar, I’m used to other types of dance, so I think there’s a lot of pressure on us for sure.”