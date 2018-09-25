Tiffany Trump Looks Chic In Black Jumpsuit & Orange Blazer To Support Dad During UN Speech

World leaders laughed at Donald Trump’s remarks during his U.N. speech on Sept. 25. At least Tiffany’s outfit was no laughing matter, with a sophisticated jumpsuit and blazer set!

Polished but not too stuffy — that’s Tiffany Trump’s dress code. President Donald Trump’s daughter wore a black jumpsuit, cinched at the waist, to watch her dad address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25. Not too tight and stopping before her ankles at just the right height, the tailored fit of Tiffany’s jumpsuit gave her an extra smart appearance. When you’re in the presence of world delegates, that’s the goal! But the 24-year-old law student’s orange blazer brightened the outfit, which otherwise could have drowned in the sea of black blazers, neck ties and lanyards.

Ivanka, 36, and Eric, 34, sat by their little sister as they watched their dad deliver his speech to the U.N. Trump needed all the support he could get! One of his remarks elicited a surprising reaction, and it wasn’t applause. “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” the president told the assembly of world leaders, some of which couldn’t hold back their laughter! Smiling, he told his mocking audience, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.”

Well, there’s one silver lining. At least Tiffany showed up to this show on time! Earlier this month, Tiffany took heat for delaying designer Taoray Wang’s New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 8. “This runway show I was at earlier started 45 minutes late because we were waiting for one last ‘VIP,’ “ twitter user @LustForLo tweeted, adding along with a gagging GIF, “The VIP ended up being Tiffany Trump.” Yikes! Well, at least Tiffany seemed to learn her lesson in punctuality, who had time to snap a family photo with Ivanka and Eric in addition to in-laws Lara Trump and Jared Kushner.

Big sister gets an honorable mention for her ensemble! Ivanka wore a Altuzarra blazer and skirt set.