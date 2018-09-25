Happy 38th Birthday, T.I.: See His Cutest Photos With Tiny Over The Years

It’s T.I.’s 38th birthday today, Sept. 25! Celebrate with us by taking a look back through his and Tiny’s cutest photos together!

Happy birthday, T.I.! The rapper turns 38 today, Sept. 25, and we decided to honor his special day by rounding up a slew of his cutest photos ever with wife Tiny Harris! From sweet photos with their children to PDA moments on the red carpet, these two have no shortage of adorable moments together!

We don’t know just yet how the Xscape member plans to celebrate her man’s birthday, but if it’s anything like what he did for hers earlier this year, then it’s bound to be an exciting day! Tiny turned 43 on July 14, and her husband pulled out all the stops for her.

Tip revealed his gifts for Tiny on Instagram with two videos of her finding her gifts. In the clips he shared online, she could be seen walking outside and finding a brand new black convertible! She then got into the sports car, which had leather interior and some special surprises waiting for her in the backseat. When the “Whatever You Like” hitmaker told her to see what was behind her, she found two shopping bags filled with shoe boxes with the label Christian Louboutin on them.

“What’s understood requires no explanation!!! I’m always here to show up and show out for mines. Regardless of WHATEVER!!! King ain’t never missed a beat!!!” T.I. captioned the second Instagram video at the time. Well a king isn’t nothing without his queen, and we’re sure Tiny will repay the favor somehow on the singer’s special day!

As we wait to find out just what goodies Tiny has in store for Tip’s birthday, get clicking through the gallery above to see photos of all of their cutest moments together! Have a great birthday, Tip!