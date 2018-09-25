‘The Voice’ Recap: An Emotional 4-Chair Turn Has Adam & Blake Fighting For The Star Of Night 2

It’s night 2 of the Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’ and the judges deliver another 4-chair turn for one special singer! Check out our recap and meet the new contestants!

The Voice is back for season 15! And, incase you missed the premiere last night (here’s our recap), you haven’t missed too much. Night 1 of the Blind Auditions kicked off on September 24, with 11 talented singers from all around singing their hearts out in hopes of getting a chair turn from Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson. Scroll to the bottom for the team standings so far, and check out our recap from night 2, below!

KEITH PALUSO — The 30-year-old park ranger performed “Way Down We Go” and kicked off then night with a deep, raspy tone, so it was evident who he would choose. — Team Blake.

CLAIRE DEJEAN — The 17-year-old acting and dance teacher from Dallas, TX performed “Hurt Somebody” by Julia Michaels. Chair turns (in order): Blake, Kelly — She chose Team Kelly.

FRANC WEST — West, 38, is a Navy veteran from Atlanta, Georgia who introduced his son and mother to begin and told a touching story about how he wants his son to chase his dreams. He performed “(Sittin on) The Dock Of The Bay” by Otis Redding and showcased his unique raspy voice, which caught the attention of one tough judge. Chair turns: J. Hud. — Team J. Hud.

MICHAEL LEE — The 30-year-old newlywed, who he met him at one of his music gigs, explains how he and his wife do Brazilian jujitsu. Lee then admits that he used to be into the “rock” scene and went down a bad bath until his wife saved him. He performed a deep, raspy rock song with his guitar and the judges were to expecting the blues singer. His unique voice impressed J. Hud so much that she took her shoe and threw it! Chair turns: Adam, J. Hud, Blake — She choses Team Blake.

ELE IVORY — The Nashville, TN native, 20, works in artist relations and makes sure musicians are ready to hit the stage. But, the stage is in a cave… seriously. Ele even sings around Nashville, including the famous Bluebird Cafe. She sings “Jump” by Julia Michaels for her Voice debut. Although she sounded great, it just wasn’t enough for the judges, but it was close. After no chair turns, the judges begged her to come back next season. Chair turns: none — However, Kelsea Ballerini invited her to The Comeback Digital to coach her!

DEANDRE NICO — The 22-year-old Texas native tells a story of how Hurricane Harvey devastated his hometown. He recalls thinking he was going to die in his home with his family because they had no food, water or electricity. His family lost everything. Since the hurricane, he explains how he’s been sleeping on other people’s couches. DeAndre performs “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. Chair turns: Adam, J. Hud., Blake, Kelly — He choses Team Adam.

TEAM STANDINGS

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean’

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso;

Team Adam: Tyke James; Mercedes Ferreira-Dias; Radha; DeAndre Nico;

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes;