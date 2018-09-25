10 Sexy Stars Rocking Bikinis In Their 20s & Their 40s: Halle Berry & More Then & Now Pics

Some celebrity bodies just never age, and many have actually become sexier over time. We’ve got Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez and more stars who rocked bikinis in their 20s, and are still killing it in their 40’s and 50’s.

It’s not hard to look good in a bikini in your 20’s, as skin is still young and firm, metabolisms are higher and Father Time’s gravity hasn’t hit a body yet. These days so many stars are still able to rock a bikini in their 40’s and 50’s the same way they once did in their 20’s or in some cases even better than they did two decades ago. Halle Berry, 52, has been showing off her swimsuit body since 1986 when she competed for Miss USA (finishing first runner up as Miss Ohio). In 2002 she donned that iconic orange bikini as JINX for the James Bond flick Die Another Day. Now in 2018, she looks sexier than ever in a bikini, thanks to a rigorous workout routine and a keto-centric diet.

Jennifer Lopez‘ bikini body today is more banging at 49 that it was in her 20’s or 30’s. She really truly seems to be aging backwards as she gets more stunning and her figure more tight with each passing year. JLo celebrated being one year away from the big 5-0 on July 22, 2018 while wearing a bikini and defying father time in the process. She looked fierce in a tiny black string two piece in a photo she shared on Instagram holding up a bottle of champagne and flaunting seriously cut abs.

Jennifer Aniston has always loved sunning herself in bikinis. She shot to fame at age 25 as Rachel Green on Friends when the show premiered in 1994. The Southern California native has always proved her love of beach and pool time, and over the years we’ve seen her bikini body evolve. She had a thinner frame when she was younger, but over the years she’s become a yoga devotee and now has toned and trim curves. At 49, she still loves Mexican getaways to her beloved Cabo and looks just as great a bikini now as she did in her NBC sitcom days.

Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara didn’t find fame until her 30’s when she landed the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC hit. She made her living through her 20’s doing plenty of bikini modeling and the then-blonde had such a killer body that it’s no wonder she was in demand. The Colombian bombshell looks just as stunning at 46, as she and husband Joe Mangianello, 41, cant get enough of beachy tropical getaways. Sofia loves to share pics of their vacays on her social media and can still slay a bikini today like she did decades ago. We’ve got pics of 10 gorgeous stars showing off their bikini bodies in their 20’s and now in their 40’s and 50’s here.