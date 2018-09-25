Tweets
Hollywood Life

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Debuts Two Nude Lip Shades ‘For Black Girls’ & Fans Go Wild

Rihanna
Courtesy of Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna arrives at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna one year anniversary party at Sephora inside JCPenney at Kings Plaza Shopping Center, in New York Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Rihanna 'Fenty' by Rihanna makeup launch, Milan, Italy - 05 Apr 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Rihanna has made her Fenty Beauty lip paint the most inclusive in the cosmetics industry. We’ve got details on a new shade that fans are calling a ‘nude lipstick for black girls.’

Leave it to Rihanna to prove makeup for every skin color is here to thrive in the cosmetics industry. She unveiled a new shade of her Fenty Beauty Stunna lip paint on Sept. 21 called “Unveil” which she described as a “rich chocolate brown that looks good on everybody.” She used models of color Slick Woods and Duckie Thot, both 22, to pose with the lipstick on and it really does come across as a nude hue for darker skin. That’s something consumers have wanted for ages and fans are thanking RiRi for finally brining the product to market.

One user named Petra tweeted “It’s a nude for black girls. I’m deffo getting it.” Another fan wrote “Rihanna dropped a ‘universal nude’ in a shade called ‘chocolate.’ We are the Fenty default,’ one person raved on Twitter. Another fan was so moved by the inclusiveness of the lipstick color, tweeting  Never in my life have I been part of the standard or default. Rihanna really did that!!”

When Fenty Breauty announced the new hue, they revealed that Rihanna her herself “tested SEVERAL shades before landing on the one for ‘Unveil.” Even in the IG announcement when they said it looks good on “everybody,’ the company used applause emojis in a number of different skin colors to tell cosmetic fans of all races that this is meant to be an inclusive product.

Fans went wild for the announcement on Twitter where it got almost 9K likes, while over on Instagram it was nearing 500K likes. On the ‘gram, she posed a pic wearing another Stunna color called “Uncuffed.” Fenty Beauty wrote “that Lip Paint is our newest nude, in a rosy mauve shade that compliments every skin tone! This soft-matte lip is made for the BO$$ES that love nudes, and those who haven’t tried it yet!” To show how inclusive it is, RiRi and a light skinned model were posed next to each other wearing it and both looked incredible.