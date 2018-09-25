Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Debuts Two Nude Lip Shades ‘For Black Girls’ & Fans Go Wild

Rihanna has made her Fenty Beauty lip paint the most inclusive in the cosmetics industry. We’ve got details on a new shade that fans are calling a ‘nude lipstick for black girls.’

Leave it to Rihanna to prove makeup for every skin color is here to thrive in the cosmetics industry. She unveiled a new shade of her Fenty Beauty Stunna lip paint on Sept. 21 called “Unveil” which she described as a “rich chocolate brown that looks good on everybody.” She used models of color Slick Woods and Duckie Thot, both 22, to pose with the lipstick on and it really does come across as a nude hue for darker skin. That’s something consumers have wanted for ages and fans are thanking RiRi for finally brining the product to market.

One user named Petra tweeted “It’s a nude for black girls. I’m deffo getting it.” Another fan wrote “Rihanna dropped a ‘universal nude’ in a shade called ‘chocolate.’ We are the Fenty default,’ one person raved on Twitter. Another fan was so moved by the inclusiveness of the lipstick color, tweeting Never in my life have I been part of the standard or default. Rihanna really did that!!”

When Fenty Breauty announced the new hue, they revealed that Rihanna her herself “tested SEVERAL shades before landing on the one for ‘Unveil.” Even in the IG announcement when they said it looks good on “everybody,’ the company used applause emojis in a number of different skin colors to tell cosmetic fans of all races that this is meant to be an inclusive product.

So happy that the #FENTY new lipstick is a new for black girls. It’s the standard nude, for once were not the after thought and we ARE the beauty standard. @rihanna TAKE ALL MY COINS GIRL !!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/eNFVsmfhPP — Maria [] (@maria14245) September 24, 2018

A chocolate and a pink nude for black girls?!? Rihanna is doing the Lord’s work🙌🏾 — Gel (@Glsssssss) September 24, 2018

Fans went wild for the announcement on Twitter where it got almost 9K likes, while over on Instagram it was nearing 500K likes. On the ‘gram, she posed a pic wearing another Stunna color called “Uncuffed.” Fenty Beauty wrote “that Lip Paint is our newest nude, in a rosy mauve shade that compliments every skin tone! This soft-matte lip is made for the BO$$ES that love nudes, and those who haven’t tried it yet!” To show how inclusive it is, RiRi and a light skinned model were posed next to each other wearing it and both looked incredible.