Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sneak Off For Secret Romantic Vacation In Amsterdam

Somehow, someway, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to take a 3-day romantic getaway to Amsterdam! The couple celebrated the opening of the new Soho House with some celeb friends! Get all the lavish details!

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, managed to sneak in a romantic getaway, despite their royal duties over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Amsterdam for a 3-day, celeb-filled party to celebrate the opening of Soho House’s Amsterdam location, according to The Evening Standard. Soho House is a private, members-only exclusive club, which caters to the some of the most famous star.

While Meghan and Harry jetted off to the Netherlands as a couple, they eventually joined a star-studded guest list at the celebration. Other stars there included Douglas Booth, Eddie Redmayne, and Jenna Coleman, who previously was rumored to be dating Harry before he met Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as other guests, reportedly enjoyed boat trips, bike rides, spa treatments, and a lavish lobster spaghetti dinner with tiramisu dessert.

On Saturday night, there was a dinner at Cecconi’s for toast founder Nick Jones for his 55th birthday. — That’s when the lobster dinner apparently took place. Also on hand for the dinner were Lily Cole, Ella Eyre, Stanley Tucci and Richard Bacon.

Soho House isn’t just any destination for Meghan and Harry. The exclusive club is actually where they had their first date. But, not the Amsterdam location. Meghan and Harry met at the London Soho House’s private dining room, and it is now a favorite date night spot for the couple. It was also rumored that Meghan had her bridal shower at Soho Farmhouse, which is located outside of London.

Meghan and Harry’s getaway came as a surprise to many, as his close friends Sophie Carter and Robert Suggs wed over the weekend. Despite Harry’s absence, his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the nuptials.