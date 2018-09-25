Donald Trump Slammed for Calling 2nd Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Debbie Ramirez ‘Messed Up’

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Debbie Ramirez, Brett Kavanaugh’s second accuser. Now POTUS is in hot water on Twitter for his comments.

Donald Trump is in trouble again. On Sept. 25 the 72-year-old president brutally slammed Debbie Ramirez, 53, for coming forward to accuse his Supreme Court Justice nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual misconduct when they were at a party 35 years ago, when they were both freshman at Yale. And the Twitter reaction to his harsh comments was fierce. Just to recap, Debbie accused her fellow student of thrusting his penis in her face, a claim the now 53-year-old judge strongly denies. And at a press conference after his speech at the United Nations, two days after her claims were published in The New Yorker, Trump picked apart her story and accused the alleged victim of being “messed up” and “drunk,” according to ABC News.

In the shocking tirade, POTUS told reporters, “Now a new charge comes up and she says, well it may not be him and there were gaps. And she said she was totally inebriated and she was all messed up, and she doesn’t know it was him. But it might have been him. Oh gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.” Trump later said that Debbie who after Christine Blasey Ford (who has alleged that Judge Kavanaugh tried to sexually assault her when they were both high school students) is the second accuser, “has nothing.” “The second accuser doesn’t even know. She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not,” the president said. “She admits she was drunk. She admits time lapses…” This is not the first time that the president has blasted one of Kavanaugh’s accusers. On Sept. 21 he shamed Professor Ford for not coming forward when she says the alleged sexual assault attempt occurred.

Within minutes Twitter erupted in outrage as people slammed Trump for bashing yet another alleged victim. One woman tweeted, “This is something I must say. You are disgusting. I saw your statement where you said that Deborah Ramirez had nothing because she was drunk. So you’re saying that because she was drunk it was her fault? That she deserved it because she was drunk? What if it was your wife in that same position? What if it was your daughters in that same position?”

Another outraged person tweeted, “This filthy, filthy, lying pig. Accused rapist & serial liar Donald Trump continues to defend accused sexual assaulter & serial liar Brett Kavanaugh by attacking Christine Ford and Deborah Ramirez.” Yet another person tweeted, “Donald Trump is a pig. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and all women deserve to be believed until proven otherwise. To publicly defame women at a United Nations meeting is another embarrassment to our country on the world stage. #BelieveSurvivors.” No word yet on Debbie Ramirez’s response, but we’ll let you know if and when she does.