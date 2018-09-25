Olivia Culpo Strips Down To A Bikini For Sexy Date With NFL Star Boyfriend Danny Amendola

Things are so hot between Olivia Culpo and BF Danny Amendola that they had to hit the surf in Miami to cool off. We’ve got the pics of the lovebirds where Olivia is rocking a sexy white bikini.

The best thing ever about Danny Amendola getting traded from the New England Patriots to the Miami Dolphins is that we’re going to see a lot more pics of his gorgeous girlfriend Olivia Culpo in bikinis throughout the fall and winter. The lovebirds hit up the shore in South Beach on Sept. 25 and the former Miss Universe, 26, wore a super sexy white bikini to show off her killer body. No doubt it made Danny quite happy as they were lovingly holding hands as they emerged soaking wet after a dip in the ocean. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The 32-year-old NFL star is quite the prize as well, as not only is he incredibly handsome for a pro athlete, he is ripped! Danny showed off his six-pack an and chiseled torso wearing just a pair of black swim trunks. These two make such an incredibly gorgeous and sexy couple, thank goodness they found their way back to each other. They broke up in March of 2018 after the strain of a long distance relationship became too much for their two-year romance. Since then they’ve seem to have found a way to make things work.

It was such a shock at the time because the couple had just gone on a vacation earlier that month to the Bahamas. Then the all-pro wide receiver stopped following Olivia on Instagram and scrubbed his account of all photos of her. “We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” the model told Access Hollywood on March 28. “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

After a summer apart, Olivia and Danny got back together and made things Instagram official on Sept. 3. She posted an IG story pic making out with Danny followed by another photo where she called him “bae.” “When bae puts it in sport w the windows down,” she wrote over a photo of her windblown hair on a drive through Miami. Olivia seems way more into visiting Danny in sunny South Florida rather than chilly New England so maybe the trade is the best thing that could have happened to their romance.