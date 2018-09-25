Nikki Bella Hopes She & John Cena ‘Can Be Friends Again’ — After Much Needed Time Apart

Nikki Bella is taking the time she needs to heal, but that doesn’t mean she wants her ex out of her life forever. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nikki thinks she & John Cena could be pals someday!

These things take time, but WWE superstar Nikki Bella, 34, hopes that eventually, she can be friends with her ex-fiancé, John Cena, 41. Following the end of their six-year relationship, which included a very public engagement, the star is looking a head to the future, while also doing what’s best for herself now. “Of course Nikki misses John, they were together for six years, so it’s only natural—but, she knows that the best thing is for them to not have any contact right now,” a source close to the wrestler told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Nikki and John need to adjust to being single, and staying in contact with each other just complicates everything. It’s kind of like ripping a band-aid off, you’ve got to just do it in one quick move otherwise the pain drags on and on, and that’s how Nikki feels about John. Talking to him and seeing him just causes too much confusion for Nikki right now,” the source added.

Despite need a clean break from John right now, Nikki still cares about her former flame. “She definitely hopes that some time in the future they can be friends again, because she does love him still, she still has feelings for him—you can’t just switch that off overnight,” the source also shared. “But – she knows their relationship wasn’t healthy, and that’s why ultimately she decided they had to split,” they added. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of the stars for comment.

Nikki and John officially split in July of 2018, but had been on the rocks for some time. Their turbulent relationship saw multiple shots at engagement, which ultimately, never came to fruition. In a very public attempt to get Nikki back in May, John made an appearance on The Today Show. “I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work and that’s so just from here,” he revealed at the time. Unfortunately, the revelation came just a little too late for Nikki.

Just this past weekend, at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Nikki shared with Entertainment Tonight exactly what she’s doing to move on. The wrestler admitted that she and John “have not spoken recently,” and that she’s taking time to focus on herself. “I slowly feel like I’m doing that,” she explained. “I think it’s happiness, and just fully being happy — that’s what I want.” You go, Nikki!