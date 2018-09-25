12 New Celebrity Moms Of 2018 In Sweet Selfies With First Kids: Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, & More

So many babies have been born this year that we can barely keep up — but that’s the best kind of problem, if you ask us. Click here for adorable photos of Hollywood’s newest moms!

Does it get any cuter than 2018? With babies being born right and left, this year is going to be a hard one to top. That’s because the Instagram feeds of our favorite celebs are full of newborns — and we aren’t complaining! But while most added to their broods by welcoming more little ones, a lot of stars entered motherhood for the very first time. Take Kylie Jenner, 21, for instance. The makeup mogul may have had her lips zipped about her baby bump all pregnancy long, but she’s been showing her eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster off ever since welcoming her to the world. She takes so many selfies with her little lady, and fans love following along.

And she’s not the only member of the KarJenner family who joined the new mom club. Her sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, also had her first baby girl. She and basketball player Tristan Thompson, 27, welcomed True Thompson in April. Their daughter’s birth may have been rocked by a cheating scandal, but the parents are still together and trying to make things work. Khloe hasn’t let that drama — or all of the social media mom shaming sent her way — stop her from posting super sweet shots with her daughter. And we don’t blame her. True is an adorable addition to the next generation of Kardashian kids!

We love seeing moms posing with their precious little ones. From Counting On star Jinger Duggar to “No Air” singer Jordin Sparks, so many mothers have been bombarding us with baby selfies in the best way possible. Click into the gallery above for a look at all the cuteness!