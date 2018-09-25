‘New Amsterdam’ Premiere Recap: New Medical Drama Drops A Huge Twist In Final Moments

Your newest medical drama obsession has arrived in the form of ‘New Amsterdam.’ This show is full of incredible doctors and tear-jerking moments. But can we talk about that twist?

Dr. Max Goodwin is the new medical director at New Amsterdam hospital, America’s first public hospital. He wants to change things at New Amsterdam in a drastic, but good way. Max and his sister, Luna, were born at New Amsterdam, and Luna died there when she was 8 years old.

On his first day, he brings all of the doctors together and asks one simple question, “How can I help?” No one says a thing. He makes the entire cardiac department stand up and fires them on the spot. “Any department that places billing above care, no matter how much money you make this hospital, you will be terminated,” he says to the shocked doctors. “Oh, I am serious.”

New Amsterdam is starting over. He’s giving the department chairs 50 new attendings so the untrained residents will no longer be enslaved to their universities. Finally, one doctor raises her hand. Her name is Dr. Lauren Bloom. She wants to get rid of the waiting room. He says yes on the spot.

Max’s pregnant wife, Georgia, comes into the hospital after she starts bleeding. They have a big scare, but their baby girl, who will be named Luna, is doing just fine. The stress of his job and his wife and child’s health isn’t the only thing Max has on his shoulders. He also has cancer! Dr. Helen Sharpe, an oncologist who is basically the face of the hospital, is the only one he tells. “How can I help,” she asks him in the show’s final moments.