Catherine Zeta-Jones Hints Husband Michael Douglas, 74, May Run For President

Catherine Zeta-Jones used a suspicious video to wish Michael Douglas a happy birthday on Sept. 25! Watch and read all the clues that may suggest the ‘Ant-Man’ actor is running for president, here.

Michael Douglas, 74, starred in a number of hits. But of all the movie clips his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, could’ve picked for his birthday tribute post, she went for an oldie — 1995’s My American President. You know, not his most recent Ant-Man movies, or his arguably more timeless flicks Wall Street and Fatal Attraction! Catherine wished her husband a happy birthday on Sept. 25 by sharing a clip of Michael from My American President, followed by a montage of the Oscar-winning actor’s head shots throughout the years. This is all while the 1962 clip of Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to former President John F. Kennedy played throughout her Instagram video! And her caption dropped even more clues.

“Happy Birthday to my very own President! My husband Michael. I guess that makes me First Lady! Stranger things have happened! Go figure😂,” the Ocean’s Twelve actress wrote. Um, what exactly does she mean by “stranger things”? She added, “Oops, it’s my birthday today too.😘” That’s right — the married couple of 18 years share the same birthday! And Michael could have the credentials to become the 46th president of the United States. The Wonder Boys actor is a United Nations Messenger of Peace, a role he’s served since 1998. Only 12 other people in the world share this title, which include Malala Yousafzai and Leonardo DiCaprio!

Michael is also an activist for gun control. He’s spoken at the book launch for Action for Disarmament: 10 Things You Can Do at the United Nations’ New York headquarters in 2014. He’s also urged the public to fight against the NRA and gun lobbyists’ agenda in a 2016 Brave New Films promotional video for its film Making a Killing: Guns, Greed and the NRA. If Catherine’s birthday message was indeed a wink at her husband’s wishes to run for president, he better get that statement of candidacy signed!

The next presidential election will be held on Nov. 3, 2020. President Donald Trump is going forth with his re-election campaign.