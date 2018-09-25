Meghan Markle Shows Off Flat Stomach In Tight Dress Amidst Pregnancy Rumors

Meghan Markle stunned in a fitted black Givenchy dress during a solo outing in London on Sept. 25. See pics of her stomach below!

Fans are convinced (read: hopeful) that Meghan Markle, 37, is pregnant. After an unfortunate wind gust pushed out her blue dress on Sept. 6, eagle-eyed followers have been searching for a baby bump. But at the Oceania exhibition opening at the Royal Academy of Arts in London on Sept. 25, Meghan wore a tight black dress by her wedding dress designer, Givenchy. The fitted dress even featured a tight belt at her waist! The black midi dress had a thigh-high slit up the middle, and a velvet panel on the front.

The sleeves were sheer, giving the look a modest yet modern flair. She paired the look with black slingback heels and carried a black clutch. Meghan wore her hair straight, which some are theorizing is another clue that she could be carrying a child. Kate Middleton had a history of switching up her hairstyles before announcing her pregnancies, to “distract” from her outfit and bump. See Meghan from the side on Sept. 25 below:

Kate and Prince William announced their first pregnancy, with George, now 5, in early December of 2012. They got married in April 2011! So they didn’t get pregnant for about 18 months, and that was for an heir to the throne! Meghan and Prince Harry‘s children likely won’t have prestigious titles or ever be King or Queen. Even Prince Harry himself is sixth in line to the throne! Many pregnancies don’t “pop” until the mother is three or four months pregnant, so anything is possible! Either way, Meghan looks gorgeous in this black outfit.