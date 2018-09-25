Meghan Markle Shows Nipples Through Black Dress As She Makes 1st Solo Royal Outing

Meghan Markle proved she can hold her own amongst the royals when she made her first solo appearance at a royal outing! Meghan attended the opening of a Pacific Art exhibit in a sultry black dress! — See her stunning look!

Just call her miss independent! Meghan Markle, 37, stepped out for her first solo royal appearance on Tuesday, September 25 to attend the opening of a Pacific Art exhbit. She headed to the Royal Academy of Art in London’s Piccadilly to see “Oceania,” in London, UK. — An exhibit featuring artifacts from regions such as New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Australia, where she and Prince Harry, 34, will visit in October.

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a tight black Givenchy dress with sheer sleeves. Meghan paired her look with her signature black pumps (by Aquazzura), along with a matching black Givenchy clutch. She wore her hair down and straight. — A new hairstyle for the former actress, who usually dons loose waves or a low, messy bun. While her appearance was breathtaking, per usual, Meghan (seemingly) unknowingly bared her nipples through her dress. Nonetheless, she carried on her event like a pro, even without her husband by her side.

Maybe this particular ensemble worn by Meghan, will put the pregnancy rumors to rest. The fitted dress, which featured a tight belt at the waist, showed off Meghan’s flat torso, making it clear that there is no baby bump in sight. The black midi dress even had a thigh-high slit up the middle, and a velvet panel on the front.

Meghan Markle at the “Oceania” exhibition opening at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, UK on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

As mentioned, the Duchess of Susses ditched her signature waves for a straight down do’. Her hairstyle is significant (to some), because there is a wild theory claiming that Meghan changed up her hair to take the focus off her mid-section. Yes, fans actually believe this was a strategic move to hide an alleged pregnancy.