Lil Xan Hospitalized: Fans Freak After He Posts Pic In Back Of An Ambulance

After being rushed to the hospital, Lil Xan is A-OK — but you’ll never believe the ridiculous reason the rapper was in an ambulance in the first place! We’ve got all the details.

Lil Xan, 22, worried his fans when he shared a shot on social media from the back of an ambulance on Sept. 24, but he’s just fine. In fact, the only thing wrong with him is so random you won’t even believe it. The rapper ate too many Hot Cheetos! That’s right, Lil Xan consumed so many of the spicy snacks that he tore his stomach. After uploading a pic of his body from the waist down and covered in a sheet, the back doors of an ambulance clearly visible, he took to Instagram the next day to explain the situation with a video. “I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach,” he said.

“Just wanna let everyone know that I’m good, healthier then I’ve ever been and ready to kick of my third tour in NY in a couple days,” Lil Xan captioned the footage. “Also be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha ! Love you all !” He even took the chance to promote his upcoming single “Be Safe.” But now that fans know he’s safe and sound, they can’t stop laughing at his hospital visit.

“Lil Xan the only dude in the WORLD who would go to the Hospital for a Hot Cheetos incident LOL,” one tweeted. Others can’t seem to decide whether he’s “iconic” or “dumb.”

It’s just good to know the rapper is alright. Maybe next time he’s in an ambulance, he’ll give his fans a little more info before he freaks them out with a vague photo.

He’s really been putting his fans through a rollercoaster of emotions lately. From his very public breakup with Noah Cyrus, 18, to his decision to stop making music altogether after Mac Miller‘s death, Lil Xan’s got a lot going on.