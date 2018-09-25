‘Lethal Weapon’s Chandler Kinney: Seann William Scott’s Character Is ‘Totally Different’ From Riggs

‘Lethal Weapon’ is back with one major change. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Chandler Kinney about Seann William Scott joining the show as Murtagh’s new partner!

Lethal Weapon returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Sept. 25. This time around, the show will be introducing Seann William Scott’s new character, Wesley Cole, who also happens to be Murtagh’s new partner. HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from star Chandley Kinney, who plays Riana Murtagh, about the new and exciting addition to the action show.

“It’s all good on the set. Seann William Scott is incredible,” Chandler told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmy Party. “He is just truly one of the sweetest guys I’ve ever met in my entire life and so genuine. He’s great in his role. It’s a totally different character. This guy, he’s a former international CIA agent who came from across the pond, and he’s coming with his own story, with his own stuff going on. I don’t want to say too much.” She also added about Seann’s character: “He’s a dad, so it’s a totally different dynamic.”

Seann, who has starred in hit films like Road Trip, Dude, Where’s My Car?, as well as the American Pie and Ice Age film series, joined the show in the wake of cast member Clayne Crawford, who played Martin Riggs, being fired from the show after season 2 due to alleged inappropriate on-set behavior, including a confrontation with his co-star, Damon Wayans. Clayne has said that the accusations about his behavior a “blatant f**king lie.” Maggie Lawson has also joined the cast as Natalie Flynn, an emergency room surgeon and Cole’s ex. The role of Wesley is Seann’s first series regular role. We’re so excited to see what he brings to the show! Lethal Weapon season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.