Dripping in diamonds! Lady Gaga was a silver siren for the ‘A Star In Born’ premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 24. See photos of her gorgeous gown below!

WOW! Lady Gaga, 32, knows how to turn heads and that is exactly what she did wearing Givenchy Haute Couture gown along with Bvlgari Jewels at the L.A. premiere on Sept. 24. From her icy hair to her silver dress to her silver shoes, she was a total ice queen, in the best way. Even her eye makeup matched the theme! Makeup artist Sarah Tanno did her makeup using Marc Jacobs beauty — the new “Sequins on the lids in Flashlight and Oh Miley Lipstick.” Her hair was styled in old Hollywood waves — her glam was by hairstylist Frederic Aspiras.

All of her A Star Is Born premiere outfits have been out of this world amazing. My favorite was this feathered pink princess dress she wore at the Venice Film Festival on August 31. At the Toronto Film Festival, she wore a black velvet Armani gown that showed off her curves to perfection. Lady Gaga told PEOPLE about her character: “Well, what’s different between Ally and I is that when I decided I was going to go for it as a singer and songwriter, I just hit the ground running. I was dragging my keyboard around New York and I was pounding on doors. I really believed in myself.” Gaga says that Ally is “jaded by the music industry” and has “given up on herself.”

We know Gaga as this strong, powerful, outspoken artist, but she wasn’t always that way. “What I had to do was go back further into my childhood, into my high school years, when I was bullied and made fun of for having big dreams.”