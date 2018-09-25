Kylie Jenner Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sis Is Hotter In Skintight Black Athletic Wear?

Athleisure is in and it’s not going anywhere! And, what’s better than a good catsuit in the form of athletic wear? — Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are two stars who know how to rock the sultry look! But, who wore it better? YOU decide!

Can you believe we live in a time where we can wear leggings, sweatshirts and workout attire with stilettos? — Celebrities like sisters, Kylie Jenner, 21, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, have helped shape this new trend into the norm and we’re loving it. Not to mention, who doesn’t love a good catsuit combined with athletic wear? Check out both Kylie and Kourtney in all-black athletic wear and let us know who rocks the athleisure look best!

Kourtney is one of our favorite athleisure-wearing stars because she always makes it her own. You won’t see the mother of three in a workout outfit that doesn’t make heads turn. Between sultry biker shorts, one-piece adidas tracksuits, Kourtney knows what she’s doing when it comes to athletic wear. Not only does she make the style look sexy, but, she actually works out in it. We’ve spotted Kourt in athleisure on many occasion’s — from a coffee run to an outdoor workout with her sis, Khloe, 34.

Meanwhile, Kylie rocks athleisure in her own. unique way. As seen in the below pic, Kylie’s donning a full Good American black two-piece leggings and crop top set by her sister, Khloe’s clothing line. While Kylie’s a big fan of leggings, just like Kourt, she has mastered the biker short and sports bra combo that we’re seeing a ton of stars wearing lately.

Kourtney Kardashian (left) and Kylie Jenner (right) in black athletic wear.

Check out all of Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s all-black athletic wear looks in our attached gallery! Then, take to the comments to let us know who rocks the sultry look better!