Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Seen On Juice Date With Mystery Man After Romancing Luka Sabbat, 20

Kourtney Kardashian was seen getting a drink with a mystery man at a juice bar in West Hollywood on Sept. 25. Is she already done with Luka Sabbat?

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, casually stepped out for some juice with a mystery man, who looked very similar to her ex Younes Bendjima, in West Hollywood, CA on Sept. 25 and it has us wondering if she’s weighing her romantic options. The newly single Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked comfortable in a black T-shirt and jeans for the outing while her dark-haired male companion wore an off white oversized button down shirt and jeans. The two arrived to the juice bar walking side by side but when Kourtney left, she left solo. She paid the valet worker before driving off with a mostly finished green drink in hand.

We’re not sure if her most recent outing was a date but if it was, it means Kourtney is either done with Luka Shabbat, 20, or is simply enjoying her time as a single lady. Luka and Kourtney were seen canoodling together in a hotel on Sept. 14 after having dinner at an L.A. restaurant. Although there’s been reports that the two are seeing each other exclusively, Luka was in San Francisco during Kourtney’s recent stop for juice so perhaps they’re just taking things slow.

Kourtney has seemed to be handling her recent Aug. breakup from 25-year-old Younes pretty well considering the two were dating for a while. Younes had been spotted getting cozy with Jordan Ozuna in Mexico just days before his split with Kourtney so the former lovebirds may have been on the outs for a while. The last time the mother-of-three and the Algerian model were seen together was back on Sept. 3 when they were hanging out outside of Bui Sushi in Malibu.

It will be interesting to see where Kourtney’s romantic life goes from here! She seems like she’s living life to the fullest and it’s great to see. We’ll definitely be updating if Kourtney’s seen on any other dates in the near future.