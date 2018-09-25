Kim Kardashian Begging Kanye West Not To Respond To Daz Dillinger’s ‘Lies’: Why She’s ‘Afraid’ Of Him

As lewd and hurtful as Daz Dillinger’s words about Kim Kardashian were, she’s begging Kanye West not to retaliate. And, here’s the ‘terrifying’ reason why…

Kim Kardashian, 37, wants no association with Daz Dillinger, 45, following his scathing rant on Instagram where he voiced sexual statements about her, and even slammed Kanye West, 41. Ye’ has a history of sticking up for his wife in public, but this time, Kim is warning him not to say a word in retaliation against Daz. “Kim’s furious Daz is making up these disgusting lies about her, but she’s begging Kanye not to reposing to him. She’s honestly very afraid of Daz,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ” As awful and offensive as these disgusting lies about Kim are, they don’t compare to what Daz did a few months ago,” which is why she wants no part of this.

What happened? — As you may know, our source is referring to Daz’s now deleted Instagram post (according to a past report) where he allegedly put out a “Crip alert” to “f–k Kanye up.” — “That was terrifying for Kim and a much bigger deal than this,” our source admits. “Kim was afraid for Kanye’s life and took that very serious.” The insider notes that Kim already lives with a lot of fear being in the public eye, especially after her 2016 Paris robbery where she was held at gunpoint. “The last thing she needs to be worrying about is her husband having a hit out on him or whatever. She feels the best way to handle Daz is to ignore him.”

Daz took to Instagram where he posted a video of himself going off about Kim and Kanye on September 24. The Long Beach rapper unleashed a slew of explicits, basically saying “Kanye, he’s a b–ch ass n–ga and your wife sucked the whole f–kin’ industry.” Daz also added that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star‘s “other sisters suckin’ all the n–as d–k.”

So far, Ye and Kim have yet to publicly and directly respond to Daz’s now viral video. But, you know we’ll keep you updated on this heated situation!