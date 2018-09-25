Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Super Annoyed’ By Wendy Williams Dissing Tristan Thompson: He’s Not ‘Clowning’

Khloe Kardashian thinks Wendy Williams is spouting nonsense, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why Khloe doesn’t want us to believe the talk show host.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is fact checking Wendy Williams, 54. The talk show host said she’s “faulting” Tristan Thompson, 27, for “clowning” Khloe during her Sept. 24 show. But Khloe is more than just disagreeing — the fake news downright irritated her! “Khloe is super annoyed by what Wendy Williams said about Tristan because she knows it’s not true,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Although Khloe has had issues trusting Tristan in the past, they have come a long way in their relationship and have grown even closer since the birth of their daughter.” The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been proving his fidelity to Khloe after welcoming their daughter, True Thompson, on April 12.

But Wendy thinks Tristan’s in the wrong league! “He’s in over his head,” the talk show host said on-air. “At 27-years-old as a major athlete you’re not supposed to have kids, you’re supposed to be having fun with these two girls with a condom or something, not with kids and the Kardashians!” The “two girls” diss could be referring to the two women Tristan was videoed making out with and motorboating in a hookah lounge in October. The footage was released two days before Khloe gave birth, causing pandemonium in the press.

Khloe’s thoughts on Wendy’s advice to her baby daddy? “Khloe thinks Wendy needs to keep quiet and let Khloe focus on her relationship and family,” our source adds. This isn’t the first time the GOOD AMERICAN co-founder wanted Wendy to keep her opinions to herself. Right after Khloe gave Tristan a second shot, Wendy blasted Khloe for being “pathetic” on her talk show in May. “[Wendy] doesn’t know what the reality of the situation is,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told us on May 7. “And let’s face it, she’s really in no place to talk about cheating.” Here’s the major irony — Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter allegedly had an affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, but, like Khloe, remained by his side!

However, Tristan doesn’t need Khloe to stick up for him. He’s confident in his own loyalty to his baby mama! “He has worked hard to rebuild his relationship with Khloe and is tired of the haters questioning his integrity or doubting his actions when he goes out without her,” a source close to the NBA star EXCLUSIVELY told us on Sept. 24. “Tristan checks in with her constantly when he goes out and only has eyes for her.” And we don’t mean just physical check-ins. He’s gone so far as to share his location via cell phone with Khloe, another source close to Tristan dished to us on Sept. 13.