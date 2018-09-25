Khloe Kardashian Admits She Really Misses Being Pregnant & The Reason Why Is SO Relatable

YES, Khloe! Five months after welcoming her daughter to the world, Khloe revealed what she loved about being pregnant. And whether you’ve ever had a baby bump or not, everyone can relate!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, wants to go back in time! Even though the reality star has a gorgeous five-month-old daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, she told her Twitter followers that she misses being pregnant. But not for the baby bump or the crazy cravings — for the excuse it gave her to skip out on late nights! “I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way,” she admitted. LOL! We’ve all been there, but the new mom shouldn’t feel bad for continuing to call it quits early. With a little one around — not to mention a career and a strict workout schedule — she’s got to be exhausted.

Maybe that’s why her S.O. was photographed outside of Warwick night club on Sept. 19 without her. Fans worried that Tristan was cheating again when the basketball player left so late, not only with some male friends, but next to a couple of women as well. Fortunately, he and Khloe seemed to be doing just fine at Jordyn Wood‘s 21st birthday party a couple of days later. The new mom was probably just enjoying an early night in while Tristan went to the club, although she did stay out for some bowling alley fun with Jordyn and her fam.

“Khloe and Tristan didn’t leave each other’s sides at Jordyn’s birthday party,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe was all smiles, introducing Tristan to partygoers saying, ‘This is my boyfriend Tristan. They seemed extremely happy and in love, holding hands and always touching. She was in a great mood and very talkative and enjoyed spending time with him.”

Even though it’s clear she can be social, we understand why Khloe would want to take a break and hang at home. She was busy even before she became a mom, and now she’s got a seriously full plate. And with rumors going around that she’s moving to Cleveland with Tristan for basketball season, we don’t blame her for wanting to catch some extra zzz’s.