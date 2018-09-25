Jessa Duggar Is Mom-Shamed For Giving Henry, 1, His 1st Haircut Herself

Jessa can’t catch a break! Her Instagram followers always have something to say about the mom of two. Her latest controversy? Cutting her 10-month-old son’s hair.

You’d think Jessa Duggar, 25, would be able to share something as innocent as cutting her son’s hair on social media without followers finding something to mom shame her about — but that’s not the case! When the Counting On star posted a trio of videos cutting 19-month-old Henry‘s blonde curls for the first time, she got bashed for doing it incorrectly. “You cannot see ur lines, I’m sure you try to be very safe, but you would fail hair school because it is soooo not safe to cut like that,” one person said. “Also because of the angle of your hand, you would have carpal tunnel in less than a year. We only tell you because we care.” Another even took fault with the fact that she didn’t get it done professionally. “Why don’t you take him to get his first haircut done at a kid’s salon?”

The footage of Jessa cutting Henry’s hair was so cute that we can’t imagine how anyone would find a problem with it! “Henry’s first haircut,” she captioned the three videos. “So hard to keep a toddler sitting still for 15 min, but with daddy’s help, plenty of snacks, and a cartoon with brother, we managed to pull it off. Swipe left to see the outcome.” All in all, she took about six inches off the top of Henry’s head. His hair was long, but he stayed so well-behaved. It didn’t hurt that Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald, 23, handed him raisins and poured out a bunch of Goldfish crackers. Even big brother Spurgeon, 2, came to help by sitting at the table with Henry to watch a cartoon. Aw!

Henry looked so handsome when it was all over! After Jessa smoothed his hair out, worrying she’d cut too much, she tried getting him to pose for a pic while he played with her comb. “He looks sharp,” Ben said, and we couldn’t agree more!

Jessa isn’t the only Duggar sister to get shamed for her parenting skills lately. In fact, Jinger disabled her comments after fans slammed her for putting mittens on her newborn daughter to keep her from scratching her face.

Jessa’s followers will find any reason to bash her, so here’s to hoping she ignores the negative commentary and just enjoys her time with her beautiful baby boys.